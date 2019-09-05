William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,364,243 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 28.6% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 75.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 31.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CE. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura cut their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.63. The company had a trading volume of 800,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.