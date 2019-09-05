William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,768 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 475,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

