William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $12.48 Million in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,445,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 679,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 454,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 1,043,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,194. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

