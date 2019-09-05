William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,030 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Renasant worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 44.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $222,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 268.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth $365,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 125,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.47 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

