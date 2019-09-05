Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Insider Diederik Pen Sells 15,000 Shares

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total transaction of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,538 ($46.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,549.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,366.74. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,902 ($50.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,511.91 ($45.89).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.