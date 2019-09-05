Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.32, 111,629 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 165,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$3.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

