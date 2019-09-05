Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Plans — Dividend of $0.20

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.