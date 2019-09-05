Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $635,700.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,270,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,292,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $583,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $603,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $627,900.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $619,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $611,400.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $599,700.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Howard Lerman sold 17,921 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $359,316.05.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $618,600.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 1,590,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,114. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 26.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,997,000 after buying an additional 1,763,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 309,431 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 15.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 512,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

