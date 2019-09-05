Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Acquires $1,402,744.18 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Director Michael Walrath bought 85,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,744.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,426.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 256.7% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $12,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $99,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

