Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $12.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $23.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.63 million, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $22.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.62. 172,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,840. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a current ratio of 11.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

