Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Golub Capital BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. 3,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,637. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

