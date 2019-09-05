Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

SSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SSW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 412,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

