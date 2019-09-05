Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report $53.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.85 million and the lowest is $50.61 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $52.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $221.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.35 million to $224.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $237.75 million, with estimates ranging from $235.24 million to $240.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,289. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

