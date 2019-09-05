Zacks: Analysts Expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

GLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 142.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 174,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,074. The company has a market cap of $622.37 million, a PE ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.78. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

