Zacks: Analysts Expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Roan Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAN) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Roan Resources posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roan Resources.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Roan Resources (NASDAQ:ROAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million.

Separately, Imperial Capital lowered Roan Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 679,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,800. Roan Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Roan Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.