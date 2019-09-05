Zacks: Analysts Expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Schneider National posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,178,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 528,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

