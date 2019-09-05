Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Balchem posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.74 per share, with a total value of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Balchem by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.76. 1,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.17. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

