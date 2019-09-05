Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $213,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,382. Ventas has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.