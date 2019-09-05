Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,393,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 384.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 297,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,458,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,693,000 after purchasing an additional 216,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. 202,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

