Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,256 shares of company stock worth $6,922,227 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,525. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

