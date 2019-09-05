Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Target Price for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 405.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,110. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.