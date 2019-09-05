Zacks: Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.58 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,738 shares. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 108.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.