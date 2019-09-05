Zap (ZAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,239.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $416,053.00 and approximately $18,239.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00037507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.27 or 0.04365902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

