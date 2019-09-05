ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 93% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded 93.1% lower against the US dollar. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market cap of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official website is zeusnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

