Zipper Price Down 1.7% This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Zipper has a market cap of $6.29 million and $3.68 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002848 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.