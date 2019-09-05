Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.73 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.18-0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $79.63 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.97.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,063,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.87.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.