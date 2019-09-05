Zoomba Trading Up 67.5% This Week (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. Zoomba has a total market cap of $73,646.00 and approximately $351.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoomba has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoomba Coin Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 20,911,340 coins and its circulating supply is 20,524,358 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

