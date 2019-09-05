ZPER Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,252.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. ZPER has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $8,252.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Allbit, Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00053653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00303623 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009463 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,304,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid, Coinsuper, Allbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

