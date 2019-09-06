$0.04 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. PlayAGS posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $348.75 million, a PE ratio of -69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $31.70.

In other news, Director Adam Chibib bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Lopez bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $49,397.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $20,195,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 679,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 343,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $5,346,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

