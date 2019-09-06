-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.06). Okta reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $2,735,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $6,215,786.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Okta by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Okta by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 711,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,136. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Okta has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

