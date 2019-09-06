-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 689,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

