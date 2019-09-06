$0.42 EPS Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Kroger posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

In other Kroger news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $330,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 655,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

