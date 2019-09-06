$1.05 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE XEL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,575. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,400 shares of company stock worth $5,908,740. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

