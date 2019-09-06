$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABM. William Blair began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $57,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,904 shares of company stock valued at $806,797 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 383,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $720,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 83.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.64. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

