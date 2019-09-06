1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 25,000 Shares

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,281,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,437. The firm has a market cap of $916.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.44. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.15 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

