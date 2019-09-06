1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 67,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $916.52 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.44. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,810,032.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

