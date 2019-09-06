11,633 Shares in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 126.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 58.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 212.4% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDSO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Medidata Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair lowered Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medidata Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

