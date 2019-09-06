1,624 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $238.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.42. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $238.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ABN Amro assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

