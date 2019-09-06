$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,396. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.50 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,581,724 shares of company stock worth $410,421,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 340.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

