21,696 Shares in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AES by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 250,431 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 125,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 5,344,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,369. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

