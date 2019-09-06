23,475 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.44. 3,621,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

