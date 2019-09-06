2,383 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,580,000 after acquiring an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,838,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,625,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,176,000 after buying an additional 202,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Haemonetics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,416,000 after buying an additional 165,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 728,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total transaction of $410,138.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,540 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,731. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,221. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.