2,562 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $2,646,864.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,271.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,033 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.46. 23,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.40 and its 200-day moving average is $523.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

