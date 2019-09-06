$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to report $30.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.14 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $51.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $121.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $129.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $140.58 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $154.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

KREF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. 1,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,048. The company has a quick ratio of 637.35, a current ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

