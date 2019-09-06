300,587 Shares in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNX. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on MacroGenics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

MGNX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 14,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. MacroGenics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $652.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

