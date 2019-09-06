32,121 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 177.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 133,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 246.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 185,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 138,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

