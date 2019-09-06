360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.47, 229,124 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 240,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. TT International purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,047,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

