374,864 Shares in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.57% of Workhorse Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 32,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,558. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.