4,980 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 809,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

