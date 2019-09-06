58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Acquired by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1,299.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,700 shares during the period. 58.com makes up approximately 11.5% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.31% of 58.com worth $27,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WUBA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $54.44. 26,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,316. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WUBA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BOCOM International lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

